The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $37.05. That's down $-1.67 or -4.31%.

The low for the day reached $36.63. The high reached $38.65. The low price was just short of the September 9 low of $36.60.  The pair also fell just short of the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April low at $36.56

Last Friday the contract closed at $40.25. The $3.27 tumble is a decline of -7.9% for the week.  A move below that level would have the pair trading to the lowest level since June 15 when the price bottomed at $35.56. On more weakness that would be the next target followed by the 50% midpoint of the range since April at $34.24.




