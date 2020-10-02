Down -$1.67 or -4.31%

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $37.05. That's down $-1.67 or -4.31%.









The low for the day reached $36.63. The high reached $38.65. The low price was just short of the September 9 low of $36.60. The pair also fell just short of the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the April low at $36.56





Last Friday the contract closed at $40.25. The $3.27 tumble is a decline of -7.9% for the week. A move below that level would have the pair trading to the lowest level since June 15 when the price bottomed at $35.56. On more weakness that would be the next target followed by the 50% midpoint of the range since April at $34.24.











