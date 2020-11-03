WTI crude oil futures settle at $37.66

Up $0.85 or 2.31%





There are some conflicting news reports today impacting the price. One was Libya oil production has increased. On the positive side is that OPEC+ is looking toward extending cuts 6 months to offset potential demand declines due to Covid.





Technically, the price move back above the broken 38.2% retracement at $37.06. That level was also near price floors from September and October (between $36.93 and $37.11). Going forward staying above that area would be more positive for the contract.













The WTI crude oil futures are settling at $37.62. That's up $0.85 or 2.31%.