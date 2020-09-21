WTI crude oil futures settle at $39.31

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil

Crude oil falls $-1.80 or 4.3%

The price of WTI crude oil futures did not escape the fears from a 2nd wave of coronavirus and a subsequent decline in demand. The price fell on dollars and $0.80 or -0.43% to $39.31. The high for the day reached $41.27. The low price reached $38.66.

Crude oil falls $-1.80 or 4.3%_
Looking at the daily chart of the October contract, the price low today reached down to test its 100 day moving average at $38.63 (the price low was just $0.03 higher than that level). The high price at $41.27 was just one penny off of the 50 day moving average.

So the pair ping-ponged between onemoving average above, and one moving average below. It would take a move above, or below those moving averages to solicit a greater market reaction in the direction of the break.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose