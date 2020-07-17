WTI crude oil futures settle at $40.59

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Down -$0.16 or -0.39%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $40.59. That is down -$0.16 or -0.39%. The high for the day reached $40.90. The low extended to $.40.02.  The September contract settled at $40.75, down -$0.18 on the day. 

For the week, the contract settled at $40.55. With the settle price at $40.59, it closed up only $0.04 on the week. The high for the week reached $41.26. on Wednesday. The low was at $39.07 on Tuesday.  

Technically, the high for the week stalled right at the 50% of the years trading range for the August contract.  If the price is to go higher, getting and staying above that level will be eyed. 

Looking at the September contract, the high for the week reached $41.46. That stalled just short of its 50% retracement for 2020 at $41.71. 
