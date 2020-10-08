WTI crude oil futures settle at $41.19
Technical Analysis
November contract is up $1.24 or 3.1%The WTI crude oil futures price is settling at $41.19. That is up $1.24 or 3.1%.
The high price reached $41.33. The low price extended to $39.76.
Looking at the daily chart, the prices back up testing its 200 day moving average at $41.21. In the new trading day a move above would be more bullish.
Late last week, the 38.2% retracement at $36.56 of the move up from the April low stalled the fall (the low reached $36.63). That low was also near the low from September.