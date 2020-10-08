WTI crude oil futures settle at $41.19

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti

November contract is up $1.24 or 3.1%

The WTI crude oil futures price is settling at $41.19. That is up $1.24 or 3.1%.

November contract is up $1.24 or 3.1%_

The high price reached $41.33. The low price extended to $39.76.

Looking at the daily chart, the prices back up testing its 200 day moving average at $41.21. In the new trading day a move above would be more bullish.

Late last week, the 38.2% retracement at $36.56 of the move up from the April low stalled the fall (the low reached $36.63). That low was also near the low from September.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose