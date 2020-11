Up $1.07 or 2.66%





After the close the private inventory data will be released with expectations for crude showing a drawdown of -0.9 million barrels, gasoline showing a drawdown of -0.3 million barrels and distillates showing it drawdown of -1.9 million barrels.





The price of WTI crude futures settles at $41.36 for the December contract. That is up $1.07 or 2.66%.