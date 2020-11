Up $0.39 or 0.94%





The high price for the day reached $42.46. The low price extended to $41.08.

Technically, the 100 day moving average is up $40.93. The low for the day remained above that level by about $0.15.







The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $41.82. That is up $0.39 or 0.94%.