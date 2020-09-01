WTI crude oil futures settle at $42.76

The contract continues to hang around technical levels. The 200 day moving average is at $43.03. The last 6 trading days have seen the price trade above and below the 200 day moving average without much momentum to the upside (nor to the downside for that matter).





The high over that period came in at $43.78, while the low was down at $42.31. The 50% retracement of the 2020 range comes in at $42. The price has not closed below its 50% retracement since August 7.



