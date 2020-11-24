WTI crude oil futures settle at $44.91

Up $1.85 or 4.30%





The high price for the day reached $45.20.

The low extended to $42.82.









Technically, the price extended above the high for August at $44.59 and moved away from the 50% retracement down to $42.57 (the low reached $42.82 today).





The next upside target comes in at $46.43. That is home to the 61.8% retracement of the move down from the 2020 high to the 2020 low (in January and April respectively).

The price of crude oil futures for January delivery settle at $44.91. That is up $1.85 or 4.3% on the day.