Up $0.73 or 1.64%

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $45.28. That's up $0.73 or 1.64%. 

The high price reached $45.92. The low price extended to $43.92.

Positive chatter about production from OPEC plus helped to push the price higher today.

Technically, the price move back above the high price from August at $44.59. The high for the day was also higher than yesterday's high which was the 1st time after 3 days of
lower highs. The pair still remains below the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in at $46.43.
