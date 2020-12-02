Up $0.73 or 1.64%





The high price reached $45.92. The low price extended to $43.92.





Positive chatter about production from OPEC plus helped to push the price higher today.









Technically, the price move back above the high price from August at $44.59. The high for the day was also higher than yesterday's high which was the 1st time after 3 days of

lower highs. The pair still remains below the 61.8% retracement of the 2020 trading range. That level comes in at $46.43.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $45.28. That's up $0.73 or 1.64%.