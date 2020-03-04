WTI crude oil futures settle at $46.78 per barrel

Down $0.40 or -0.85%

The price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $46.78. That's down $0.40 or -0.85%

The high price reach $48.41. The low price extended to $46.65. 

The crude oil inventory data today showed a build of 0.784M vs expectations of 3.00M.  

OPEC+ failed to come to an agreement on cutting production by up to 1 million barrels per day.  Russia continues to balk at the idea.  OPEC will meet on Thursday with expectations still for a cut of 600K to 1M BPD. 

