WTI crude oil futures settle at $46.78 per barrel

The price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $46.78. That's down $0.40 or -0.85%







The high price reach $48.41. The low price extended to $46.65.





The crude oil inventory data today showed a build of 0.784M vs expectations of 3.00M.







OPEC+ failed to come to an agreement on cutting production by up to 1 million barrels per day. Russia continues to balk at the idea. OPEC will meet on Thursday with expectations still for a cut of 600K to 1M BPD.