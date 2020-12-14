WTI crude oil futures settle at $46.99 in an up and down session

The high price for the day reached $47.44. The low price extended to $45.69.





Looking at the hourly chart, the price tumbled lower earlier today and in the process broke below its 100 and 200 hour moving averages (blue and green lines in the chart above). The 200 hour moving average was at $45.89. The low price reached $45.69 but quickly rebounded back above the moving average line. The rally into the settlement took the price running back above the 100 hour moving average.



