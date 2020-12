Up $0.63 or 1.34%





The high price today reached $47.73. The low price extended to $46.54.







Technically the low price today based ahead of its 100 hour moving average. That level currently comes in at $46.63 a moving higher. Stay above the 100 hour moving average and the 200 hour moving average at $46.19 keeps the buyers more in control.

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $47.62. That's up $0.63 or 1.34%