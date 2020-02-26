WTI crude oil futures settle at $48.73

Down $1.17 or -2.34%.



The price of WTI crude oil futures settled at $48.73. That was down $-1.17 or -2.34%. The high price for the day reached $50.44 after the inventory data. The low extended to $48.30.





The run lower today did move the price below the February 2020 low price at 49.31. The price is also moving further away from swing lows from June, August, October 2019 at the $50.52 to $50.99 level.





The price of crude oil slides lower for the 4th day in a row. The crude oil inventory data today showed a smaller than expected build of 452K vs expectations of 2600K. That lower than expected build could not push the price higher and the price rotated back lower.