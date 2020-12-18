WTI crude oil futures settle at $49.10

Up $0.74 or 1.53%





The January contract settle at $49.10. That's up $0.74 or 1.53%. The high for the day reached $49.28. The low extended to $48.10.





Last week the price close of $46.57. The gain of $2.53 is a 5.4% increase for the week. The contract has a 5 day win streak.





Technically the next target would come at the natural resistance level at $50.





For the February contract, the contract settled at $49.24 that's up $0.70 on the day





Other highlights for oil include:

the contract is up for the 7th consecutive week



the Baker Hughes recount rose for the 13th time in the last 14 weeks and the 5th consecutive week



The weekly inventory data showed a drawdown of -3.135M vs. estimates of -2.2K. That retraced a portion of the large 15.2M build the previous week.

The short-term code situation still seems dire from a demand standpoint. However, with vaccines being distributed now and hopes that in 2021, thinks will start to get back to normal, that should be positive for futuer demand and potentially higher prices. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The WTI crude oil futures are settling the week higher on the day and trading at the highest level since February 26, 2020.