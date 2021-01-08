WTI crude oil futures settle at $52.24

Up $1.41 or 2.72%







The price has risen from the close on December 31 at $48.52. The low price reached $47.18. The high price was today's high at $52.33. The gain of $3.72 since the close on December 31 represents a 7.66% gain for the week. The contract today also traded at the highest level since February 21.



The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day at $52.24. That's up $1.41 or 2.72%. The high for the day reached $52.33. The low reached $50.81.