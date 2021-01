Up $0.01 or 0.02% on the day





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus The price of WTI reached highest level since February 20 on Friday at $52.75.

The price of the February delivery of WTI crude oil futures is settling at $52.25. That's up $0.01 or +0.02% on the day. The high for the day reached $52.70. The low for the day bottomed at $51.50. Today's game was the 5th consecutive up day- although just barely.