Rises $0.96 or 1.84%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $53.21. That is up $0.96 or 1.24%. The high for the day reached $53.28. The low extended to $52.07.









Looking at the daily chart, the price is approaching the swing hi from February at $53.60. The high price from 2020 reached $57.68. Those are targets on further upside momentum.