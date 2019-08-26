WTI crude oil futures settle at $53.64

Down -$0.53 or -0.98%

The price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $53.64. That is down $0.53 or -0.98%.







The high price reached $55.26. The low reached $52.96.







Technically, near the high price today, the price tested its 200 and 100 hour moving averages (green and blue lines) and found sellers. ON Thursday last week, the price fell below both moving averages and stay below on Friday. If the price is to move higher from here, it will need to get and stay above both of those MA lines (they are currently converged at $55.30).















