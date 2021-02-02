WTI crude oil futures settle at $54.76

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil-futures

WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle up $1.21 or 2.26%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $54.76. That's up $1.21 or 2.26%

The high for the day reached $55.26. The low extended to $53.45.

WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle up $1.21 or 2.26%_

The move higher today broke above the recent highs seen over the last month or so of trading at $53.94.  The pair had been confined to a range between $51.40 and $53.94.  The contract is also trading at the highest level since January 8, 2020 when the price peaked at $57.41.

Going forward, traders will like to see the old ceiling at $53.94 hold support now.  A move back below will disappoint the "break" buyers.



By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose