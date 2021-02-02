WTI crude oil futures settle at $54.76

WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle up $1.21 or 2.26%





The high for the day reached $55.26. The low extended to $53.45.













The move higher today broke above the recent highs seen over the last month or so of trading at $53.94. The pair had been confined to a range between $51.40 and $53.94. The contract is also trading at the highest level since January 8, 2020 when the price peaked at $57.41.





Going forward, traders will like to see the old ceiling at $53.94 hold support now. A move back below will disappoint the "break" buyers.













The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $54.76. That's up $1.21 or 2.26%