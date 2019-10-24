WTI crude oil futures settle at $56.23

Up $0.26 or 0.46%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling the day higher at $56.23. That is up $0.26 or +0.46% on the day.











The low for the day reached $55.41. The high extended to $56.51







Technically,the close yesterday was able to get back above its 100 day moving average. That currently comes in at $55.64. Although the low today extended below that level by about $0.23, the price rebounded and the contract close for the 2nd day above its 100 day moving average.







Having said that, the price remains below its 200 day moving average at $57.04. It will take a move back above at 200 day moving average (and stay above), to put buyers more in control.

