Up $0.93 or 1.67%





Technically, the contract moved above 200 hour moving averages on Tuesday. Today and yesterday, the lows approached the 200 hour MA (green line), but found buyers.





The price remains below earlier August highs. The August 21 high reached $57.13 while the August 13 high extended to $57.47. Those 2 levels are the next upside target's for the contract.





The high for the day reached the $56.89, while the low extended to $55.43.