WTI crude oil futures for March delivery settle up $0.62 or 1.10%

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $56.85. That is up $0.62 or 1.1%.

The high for the day reached $57.29. The low extended to $56.43.

For the week, the price moved higher on each successive day. The low was on Monday at $51.64. The close from last week was at $52.20. The high was reached today was at $57.29. That was just short of the 2020 high price for the March contract at $57.41.

The gain this week of $4.65 was good for a 8.9% increase from the close price from last Friday.
