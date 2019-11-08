WTI crude oil futures settle at $57.24

The price settles up $0.09 or +0.16%









The high for the day reached $57.48, while the low extended to $55.76.



The price of the crude oil this week traded mostly between the 100 day MA below at $56.02 and the 200 day MA at $57.24. There were a number of moves above the 200 day MA, but each failed into the close, until today that is . The price is settling above.





Will it carry over into next week? We will but the risk will be eyed against that level.



PS for the week, the price last Friday closed at $56.20. The price is up $1.04 or 1.8% higher.





WTI crude oil futures are settling the day at $57.24. That's up $0.09 or +0.16%