The high price extended to $59.25. The low price fell to $58.23.





On Friday OPEC announced that they would be cutting 1.7M B/D and Saudi Arabia added another 400,000 voluntary cut for a total of 2.1M (if all members a compliant).



The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $59.02. That is down $0.18 on the day or -0.3%.