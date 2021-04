June contract falls $-1.32 or -2.11%





Looking at the hourly chart, the price is closing below its 200 hour moving average currently at $61.77. That tilts the market buyers more to the downside.





the price of WTI crude oil futures for June delivery settled at $61.35. That's down $-1.32 or -2.11%. The high price reached $62.56. The low price extended to $60.86.