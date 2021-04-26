WTI crude oil futures settle at $61.91
Technical Analysis
Down $-0.23 or -0.37%The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $61.91. That is down $0.23 a -0.37%. The high for the day reached $62.31. The low extended to $60.66.
Technically, the price is settling above its 100 hour moving average at $61.77, but below its 200 hour moving average $62.43. On Friday the price try to extend above both moving averages, but failed quickly. The next tests higher all stalled just below the 200 hour moving average