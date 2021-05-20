WTI crude oil futures settle at $62.05

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil

Down $1.31 or -2.07%

The price of the June WTI crude oil futures are selling at $62.05. That's down $1.31 or -2.07%. The July contract settled down -$1.41 at $61.94. Today's the last day of trading for the June contract.

