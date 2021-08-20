WTI crude oil futures settle at $62.32.

Technical Analysis

Down $1.37 or 2.15%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are selling at $62.32. That's down $1.37 or 2.15%.

The price has since moved down to test the $62 level.

The move lower was the seventh consecutive day with lower levels. Over that time, the price has moved -10.87%. The next target comes in at the May 21 low at $61.58. Below that is the 200 hour moving average at $60.66 and the 38.2% retracement of the move up from the November 2020 low. That level comes in at $60.42.

Slowdown in China has been a contributor to expectations for lower oil demand and lower prices.
