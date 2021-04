May contract up $0.94 or 1.48%

The May crude oil contract settled at $62.44. That is up $0.94 or $1.48. It's high reached $64.25. The low extended to $61.50. Today is the last day of trading for the May contract.





The June contract settles down $0.76 at $62.67 (or -1.2%). The high reached $64.38. The low extended to $61.49.