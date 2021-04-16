WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.13

WTI crude oil futures to settle at $63.13, up $0.33 or 0.52%





The June contract settled lower by $0.32 at $63.14





Technically, the price is trading between the 50% and the 61.8% of the move down from the March cycle high. Those levels comes in at $63.87 to $62.61.





For the week, the price closed last Friday at $59.32. The high this week reached $63.88 today. at $63.13, the gain is $3.81 or 6.4%.





