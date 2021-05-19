WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.36

Down to $2.13 or -3.25% on the day





The Vienna nuclear talks with Iran are ongoing and traders are hoping for an agreement. If so, there could be a surge in global oil supply.





Looking at the hourly chart, the tumble lower to the price for a brief moment below the 50% retracement of the move up from the April 5th low at $62.30. The subsequent rally took the price back above the lows from last week at $63.09. The current price is trading just above that level at $63.21 after the settlement. A move below $63.09 should increase the bearish bias







The price of WTI crude oil futures are selling at $63.36. That is down $-2.13 or -3.25%. The high price reached $65.35. The low price was at $61.95.