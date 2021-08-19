WTI crude oil futures settle at $63.69

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Down $1.77 or 2.77%

The price of WTI crude oil is settling at $63.69. That is down $1.77 or -2.77%.

Down $1.77 or 2.77%_

Looking at the daily chart, the price fell below the July and August lows near $65.11 yesterday and moved even lower today. It will now take a move back above that level to tilt the bias on the daily chart back to the upside. 

The next swing low target comes in at $61.58. The low today reached $62.65. 

Also in play on the downside is the rising 200 day moving average. That moving average currently comes in at $60.56. The price has not traded below the 200 day moving average since November 2020. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the November 2020 low comes in just below that level at $60.42
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose