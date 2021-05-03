WTI crude oil futures settle at $64.49

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti

WTI crude oil futures up $0.91 1.43%

the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling higher on the day on hopes for reopening and stronger global growth. The price settle up $0.91 or 1.43% at $64.49. The high for the day reach $64.68. The low for the day extended to $62.91

Looking at the hourly chart, the price there is closing above its 100 hour moving average currently at $63.81. The price is also closing above the March 20 high at $64.36.  Stay above the 100 hour moving average is a key barometer for the buyers.
