WTI crude oil futures settle at $64.49
Technical Analysis
WTI crude oil futures up $0.91 1.43%the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling higher on the day on hopes for reopening and stronger global growth. The price settle up $0.91 or 1.43% at $64.49. The high for the day reach $64.68. The low for the day extended to $62.91
Looking at the hourly chart, the price there is closing above its 100 hour moving average currently at $63.81. The price is also closing above the March 20 high at $64.36. Stay above the 100 hour moving average is a key barometer for the buyers.