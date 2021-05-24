WTI crude oil futures settle at $66.05

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti

Price closes near its high for the day

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $66.05. That is up $2.47 or 3.88%. The high price today reached $66.14 - just ahead of the current level. The low traded down at $63.63.

Price closes near its high for the day
Technically, the price has been trending to the upside were most the day after a corrective move tested the 50% retracement $64.26. The price is also moving away from its 200 hour moving average which currently comes in at $64.52.

The next upside target comes in at swing highs from earlier this month between $66.60 and $66.73. The swing high from last Wednesday came in at $66.99.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose