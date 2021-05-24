Price closes near its high for the day







Technically, the price has been trending to the upside were most the day after a corrective move tested the 50% retracement $64.26. The price is also moving away from its 200 hour moving average which currently comes in at $64.52.







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub. The next upside target comes in at swing highs from earlier this month between $66.60 and $66.73. The swing high from last Wednesday came in at $66.99.

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle at $66.05. That is up $2.47 or 3.88%. The high price today reached $66.14 - just ahead of the current level. The low traded down at $63.63.