WTI crude oil futures settles at $67.42

Up $1.00 or 1.51%





The high price reached $67.45. The low price extended to $65.11. The price is closing near its high for the day. The August contract settles today and goes off the board.



The September contract also rose near one dollar on the day or 1.45% at $67.35.





The low price today reached $65.11.. That took the price below the 100 day moving average at $66.24 for the second consecutive day. However, on each day the price could not sustain momentum below the moving average level and each day close back above the key moving average level.





Have sellers taken their shot and failed?





Dip buyers will likely lean against the level with stops on a break below.











The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $67.42. That is up one dollar or 1.51%.