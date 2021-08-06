WTI crude oil futures settle at $68.28

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-oil

Down $0.81 or 1.17%

THe price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $68.28. That is down $0.81 or -1.17%.

The low for the day reached $67.80. The high reached $70.18. The price last Friday closed at $73.66. The move down took the settled price down -$5.38 or -7.3%. A big move to the downside.

Technically, the price moved down toward the rising 100 day moving average at $67.19. The price also tested the swing high going back to March at $67.94 this week. Moving below each would increase the bearish bias going forward. Conversely holding those levels keeps the buyers in play and in control.

