WTI crude oil futures settle at $68.74. Up over 10% this week.
Technical Analysis
Up $1.32 or 1.96%The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $68.74. That's up $1.32 or 1.96%. The high price reached $69.05. The low price extended to $67.52.
For the week the price was up four of the five trading days. The low price was on Monday at $61.74. That low price tested the swing low going back to May 20 at $61.56. Buyers leaned against that old level and started the move back to the upside.
The high price was today at $69.05.
The close last week was at $62.14. With the current price trading at $68.74 that represents a gain of $6.60 or 10.62%.
Technically, the price moved back above its 100 day moving average currently at $68. Stay above that level would keep the buyers more control.