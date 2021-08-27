WTI crude oil futures settle at $68.74. Up over 10% this week.





For the week the price was up four of the five trading days. The low price was on Monday at $61.74. That low price tested the swing low going back to May 20 at $61.56. Buyers leaned against that old level and started the move back to the upside.





The high price was today at $69.05.





The close last week was at $62.14. With the current price trading at $68.74 that represents a gain of $6.60 or 10.62%.



