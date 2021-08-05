WTI crude oil futures settle at $69.09

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Up $0.94 or 1.3%

the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $69.09. That's up $0.94 or 1.38%. The high price reached $69.35. The low price extended to $67.61. Tensions in the Middle East are helping to push the price back higher, but risk from Delta variant is also keeping a lid on the price.

Looking at the daily chart, the low price today did move below the swing high going back to March at $67.94, but is just above the level now. A move back below will have traders continuing to look toward the rising 100 day moving average at $67.10.

Up $0.94 or 1.3%_
CLICK HERE for the chart on TradingView
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose