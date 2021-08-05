WTI crude oil futures settle at $69.09

Up $0.94 or 1.3%





Looking at the daily chart, the low price today did move below the swing high going back to March at $67.94, but is just above the level now. A move back below will have traders continuing to look toward the rising 100 day moving average at $67.10.









the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $69.09. That's up $0.94 or 1.38%. The high price reached $69.35. The low price extended to $67.61. Tensions in the Middle East are helping to push the price back higher, but risk from Delta variant is also keeping a lid on the price.