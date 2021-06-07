WTI crude oil futures settle at $69.23

Down $0.39 or -0.56%





A move above $70 will take the price to the highest level going back to 2018. Swing highs come in at $72.88, $75.24 and $76.88.





On the downside traders will be eyeing the swing high from March 4 at $69.18.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are selling the day at $69.23. That is down $0.39 or -0.56%. The high price reached $70 even. The low price extended to $68.93. Needless to say the $70 level is a natural resistance level that may take some added momentum/fundamentals to push higher.