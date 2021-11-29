WTI crude oil futures settle at $69.95. Gains above $72 could not be sustained
Technical Analysis
The low for the day reached $68.16The price of WTI crude oil futures Ms. settling at $69.95. That comes after the pair rallied up to $72.09 in the early New York session. The low price for the day reached $68.16 (in the current hourly bar current).
Despite the move back to the downside, the price did close above the Friday close by $1.80 or 2.64%. However at the high, the price was up nearly 7% from the close at $68.16. So although higher, there is disappointment in the failure to extend higher.
Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the settled price was right below the 200 day moving average currently at $69.98 (it is trading lower now in after hours trading). Closing below the moving average for the second consecutive day keeps the sellers more in control.
Later this week, OPEC will meet which will be a major influence for the price low going forward.