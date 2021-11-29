WTI crude oil futures settle at $69.95. Gains above $72 could not be sustained





Despite the move back to the downside, the price did close above the Friday close by $1.80 or 2.64%. However at the high, the price was up nearly 7% from the close at $68.16. So although higher, there is disappointment in the failure to extend higher.





Taking a broader look at the daily chart below, the settled price was right below the 200 day moving average currently at $69.98 (it is trading lower now in after hours trading). Closing below the moving average for the second consecutive day keeps the sellers more in control.











