The gains come despite an unexpected build of +2108K vs -4466K drawdown expected. Less concerned about Covid along with supply/demand imbalances have helped the bullish sentiment today.

Energy is the top performing sector in the stock market today. With the price of WTI crude oil futures are settling up $3.10 or 4.61%, and the price back above the $70 level (settling at $70.30), investors are piling in.