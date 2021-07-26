WTI crude oil futures settle at $71.91

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti-crude-futures

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $71.91. That's down $0.16 -0.22%. The high for the day was near $72.40. The low extended to $70.56. At the lows, the price did move below the 200 hour moving average (currently at $70.58). Going below that moving average level, and the 100 hour moving average at $70.19 (and moving higher) would be needed to tilt the bias more to the downside from a technical perspective this week.  Failure to do that and the buyers remain firmly in control.

https://s3.tradingview.com/snapshots/j/J36MEvf7.png
