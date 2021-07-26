WTI crude oil futures settle at $71.91

Down $0.16 or -0.22%





The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $71.91. That's down $0.16 -0.22%. The high for the day was near $72.40. The low extended to $70.56. At the lows, the price did move below the 200 hour moving average (currently at $70.58). Going below that moving average level, and the 100 hour moving average at $70.19 (and moving higher) would be needed to tilt the bias more to the downside from a technical perspective this week. Failure to do that and the buyers remain firmly in control.