WTI crude oil futures settle at $75.45

Fifth day in a row to the upside





The price rises $1.47 on the day or 1.99%. The high price reached $75.75. The low price extended to $74.16.





Looking at the daily chart, the price today moved above the July 30 high at $75.52 but is settling just below that level.





If the momentum should continue going forward, the high price from July 6 is up at $76.98. The level is the high for the year and also the highest level going back to 2014. Needless to say getting above it would be more bullish.









