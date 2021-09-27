WTI crude oil futures settle at $75.45
Technical Analysis
Fifth day in a row to the upsideThe price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $75.45. The gain is the fifth day in a row higher.
The price rises $1.47 on the day or 1.99%. The high price reached $75.75. The low price extended to $74.16.
Looking at the daily chart, the price today moved above the July 30 high at $75.52 but is settling just below that level.
If the momentum should continue going forward, the high price from July 6 is up at $76.98. The level is the high for the year and also the highest level going back to 2014. Needless to say getting above it would be more bullish.