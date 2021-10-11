WTI crude oil futures settle at $80.52
Technical Analysis
Crude oil closes up $1.17 or 1.47%the price of WTI crude oil is settling at $80.52. That's up $1.17 or +1.47%.
The high price for the day reached $82.18 before coming back to the downside. The low price extended to $79.55.
Looking at the hourly chart, the price high extended above its Topside trendline, but could not sustain the upside momentum.
The 50 hour moving average currently comes in at $79.88. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the low on October 7 comes in at $79.42. Of course getting below the $80 level would also be of interest.