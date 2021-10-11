WTI crude oil futures settle at $80.52

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Crude oil closes up $1.17 or 1.47%

the price of WTI crude oil is settling at $80.52. That's up $1.17 or +1.47%.

The high price for the day reached $82.18 before coming back to the downside. The low price extended to $79.55.

Crude oil closes up $1.17 or 1.47%_
Looking at the hourly chart, the price high extended above its Topside trendline, but could not sustain the upside momentum.

The 50 hour moving average currently comes in at $79.88. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the low on October 7 comes in at $79.42. Of course getting below the $80 level would also be of interest.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose