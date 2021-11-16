WTI crude oil futures settle at $80.76

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | wti

Down in $0.12 or -0.15%

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $80.76.  That is down $0.12 or -0.15%

The high price for the day reached $81.78. The low price extended to $80.12. 

Looking at the hourly chart, the price over the last few hours has been able to stay below its 200 hour moving average currently at $81.41. That level also held the broken 38.2% retracement near the same level. On the downside, getting below $80.78 to $80.88 and staying below that level would increase the bearish bias.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose