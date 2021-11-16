WTI crude oil futures settle at $80.76

Down in $0.12 or -0.15%





The high price for the day reached $81.78. The low price extended to $80.12.





Looking at the hourly chart, the price over the last few hours has been able to stay below its 200 hour moving average currently at $81.41. That level also held the broken 38.2% retracement near the same level. On the downside, getting below $80.78 to $80.88 and staying below that level would increase the bearish bias.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $80.76. That is down $0.12 or -0.15%