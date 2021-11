Up $0.25 or 0.31%





The high price reached $82.33. The low price extended to $80.20.





Looking at the hourly chart, the price remains in an up and down range. The highs today stalled near the 100/200 hour MAs (they are near converged). The low was near swing high from October 4/5 before breaking higher and running to the upside.









