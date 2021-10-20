WTI crude oil futures settle at $83.87

The price for the December contract is up $0.91 or 1.1%









The high price reached $83.45 (for the December contract). The November contract moved above $84 for the first time in seven years. The November contract goes off the board today. The low price for December extended to $80.77 before the run back to the upside with help from the inventory data.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $83.87. That's up $0.91 or 1.1%. The DOE crude stocks unexpectedly declined last week by -0.431M barrels. The private data release last night showed a build of 3.29M barrels. gasoline stocks it fell by -5.368M barrels.