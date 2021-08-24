WTI crude oil futures settle up for the 2nd consecutive day
Technical Analysis
Settles atThe price of WTI crude oil futures are settling sharply higher for the second consecutive day. The settlement price comes in at $67.54. That's up $1.90 or 2.89%.
The high for the day reached $67.66. The low price was at $65.44. Just yesterday the price traded as low as $61.78. The gain has taken the price up over 9% from the low to high in 2 short days.
The contract is testing its getting closer to its 100 day moving average at $67.96. A move back above that moving average would be more bullish technically.
The contract is testing its getting closer to its 100 day moving average at $67.96. A move back above that moving average would be more bullish technically.