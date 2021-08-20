WTI crude oil futures testing $62 into the settlement

Trades down to $62 and finds natural support buyers on the first test





A break below the $62 level will have traders looking toward the May 21 low at $61.58. The 200 day moving averages at $60.66 and moving higher. The 38.2% retracement of the move up from the November 2020 low comes in at $60.42.





The price of WTI crude oil futures are making new lows for the day, and in the process testing the $62 level. The low just reached $62 and is seeing a modest bounce back up toward $62.18